Adero Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,715 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 959,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 547,117 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2,332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 505,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 484,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $1,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.07. 5,283,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,818,175. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

