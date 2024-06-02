Adero Partners LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $31.14 on Friday, hitting $538.48. 4,148,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $524.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.24. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.23.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

