Adero Partners LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Adero Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $41.49. 8,329,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 197.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $43.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.34.

Get Our Latest Report on PINS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,421. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.