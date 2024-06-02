Adero Partners LLC Sells 306 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Adero Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 42,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Danaher by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 506,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Danaher Trading Up 1.6 %

DHR stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.80. 4,801,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.39 and a 200-day moving average of $241.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

