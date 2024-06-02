Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 20.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Adient by 43.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Adient during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 552.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

