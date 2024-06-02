ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 0.2 %

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57.

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $1.3185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.12.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

