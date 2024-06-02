Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 10,250 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $49,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.80. The company had a trading volume of 666,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,856. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $151.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.43%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

