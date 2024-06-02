Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 249.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,075 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 487,589 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 698,665 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 509,393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,099,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 334,954 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 13,476,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,729. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,270.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,093,652 shares of company stock worth $2,893,105,600 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.