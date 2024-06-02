Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 16,891 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of AZEK worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,431 shares of company stock valued at $5,897,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

AZEK Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. 2,067,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.93. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

