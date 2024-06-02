Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 86,940 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up about 1.4% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.20% of Bank of Montreal worth $144,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 486,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after buying an additional 77,285 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 848,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,966,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.11. The company had a trading volume of 946,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $92.80. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.