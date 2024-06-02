Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,523 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $8.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,872,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $204.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

