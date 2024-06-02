Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.67. 731,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,454 shares of company stock valued at $27,404,929 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

