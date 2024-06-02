Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $20.66 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 39.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 545,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 153,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $2,862,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

