Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $66.53 Million Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,319 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.72% of Stantec worth $66,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Stantec by 456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $80.68. 298,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,669. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

