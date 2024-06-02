Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $72.77 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,482 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 0.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.26% of Nutrien worth $72,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,432,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.32.

Shares of NTR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.61. 1,427,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,214. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

