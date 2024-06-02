Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,209 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,345,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,260,000 after buying an additional 155,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,541,000 after purchasing an additional 302,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $71,835,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,094,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,436,000 after purchasing an additional 68,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,492. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

