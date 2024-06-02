Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,032,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 75,978 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 905,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRL traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.44. 762,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

