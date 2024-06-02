Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 345.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,176 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 33.07.

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SVV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $316,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $316,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,855 shares of company stock worth $1,038,650 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

