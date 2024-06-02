Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 15,119 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after buying an additional 2,764,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,416,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,934,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. 6,130,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.86. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

