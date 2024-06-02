Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 18,300 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Open Text worth $18,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Open Text by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 12,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Open Text by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.25. 951,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,311. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

