Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 2,019 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.0 %

CLH stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.59. 228,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,232. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $218.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,533 shares of company stock worth $6,364,167. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

