Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 26,104 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,104 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Amedisys worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $23,015,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,671,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Amedisys by 184.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 71,705 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Amedisys Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $4.86 on Friday, hitting $91.15. 1,319,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

