Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,984 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $31,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TAP stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. 3,823,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,289. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

