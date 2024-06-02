Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 75,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,515. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 107,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.