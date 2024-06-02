Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 75,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,515. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $9.74.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
