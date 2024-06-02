Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,571 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,281,000 after acquiring an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 552,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,657,000 after buying an additional 340,566 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,344 shares of company stock valued at $271,436. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $29.15. 147,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $112.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.