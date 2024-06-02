Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Clear Secure by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Clear Secure by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 197,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 160,459 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,817. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.59. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

