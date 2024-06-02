Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $560,000 Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after acquiring an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,099,000 after acquiring an additional 228,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Braze by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 810,295 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Braze by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,584,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Braze Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. 638,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,024. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $174,817.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,334,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,835,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $174,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

