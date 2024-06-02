Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $470,000 in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after acquiring an additional 702,595 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 2,216.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,442 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $15,528,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $19,082,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth $11,576,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.57. 2,856,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,459. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.