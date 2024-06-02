Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,845 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 758,640 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 673,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $32,024,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,811.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 503,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after buying an additional 477,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 605,469 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after buying an additional 438,469 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SIMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SIMO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 320,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.07%.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
