Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 6,617 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 29,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $45.30. 371,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

