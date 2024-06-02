Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $517,000 Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 66,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 1,342,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,265. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,508.49 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $317,080.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,733.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $317,080.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,669 shares of company stock worth $1,441,922. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

