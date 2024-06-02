Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $541,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.38.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EGP traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,247. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $188.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

