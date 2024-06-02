AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.00.

AltaGas Stock Up 1.8 %

ALA stock opened at C$30.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.76. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$22.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.95.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total value of C$3,045,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total value of C$3,045,000.00. Also, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00. Insiders have sold 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,722 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Further Reading

