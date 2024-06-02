Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238,350.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.