Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Price Target at C$15.03

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on NuVista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on NuVista Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$154,035.20. In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$154,035.20. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total value of C$369,350.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,090,980 shares of company stock worth $76,161,886. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.67. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$13.87.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.3395253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

