Analyzing Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Captivision has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Captivision alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Captivision and Microvast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captivision $14.64 million 9.29 -$74.73 million N/A N/A Microvast $306.62 million 0.39 -$106.34 million ($0.32) -1.17

Analyst Recommendations

Captivision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Captivision and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 0 1 3 0 2.75

Microvast has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,103.53%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Captivision.

Profitability

This table compares Captivision and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captivision N/A N/A N/A Microvast -29.79% -18.01% -9.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Captivision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Microvast beats Captivision on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captivision

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port vehicles, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks. It operates China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Microvast Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.