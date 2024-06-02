Analyzing Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) and Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupang and Mercari’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $24.38 billion 1.67 $1.36 billion $0.70 32.49 Mercari N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coupang has higher revenue and earnings than Mercari.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 1 5 0 2.83 Mercari 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coupang and Mercari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Coupang currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Mercari.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Mercari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang 4.96% 13.59% 3.73% Mercari N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Coupang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coupang beats Mercari on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. In addition, the company offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, and India. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc. plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

