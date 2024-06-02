Analyzing Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) and Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Daxor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -34.92% -65.76% -19.69% Daxor N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Daxor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $32.55 million 0.40 -$10.83 million ($0.33) -1.13 Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Daxor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for STRATA Skin Sciences and Daxor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Daxor 0 0 0 0 N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 923.16%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Daxor.

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daxor has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Daxor shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Daxor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

(Get Free Report)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also offers TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Daxor

(Get Free Report)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.