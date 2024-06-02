Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $147.98

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.98 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.03). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 157.60 ($2.01), with a volume of 314,437 shares trading hands.

Apax Global Alpha Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £773.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,751.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.45.

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of GBX 5.64 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,222.22%.

Insider Activity

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

In other news, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £11,680 ($14,916.99). Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.