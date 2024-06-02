Arbitrum Price Tops $1.11 on Major Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001639 BTC on popular exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and approximately $194.91 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,896,440,329 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,896,440,329 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.13001819 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 922 active market(s) with $159,142,948.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

