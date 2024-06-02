Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,572,800 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 3,792,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,621.3 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

