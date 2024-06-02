Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) Critical Contrast

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Global Mofy Metaverse’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $40.88 million 0.45 -$8.75 million ($1.60) -1.95 Global Mofy Metaverse $26.89 million 0.96 $6.55 million N/A N/A

Global Mofy Metaverse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -21.65% -30.47% -8.34% Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Global Mofy Metaverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Mobile and Global Mofy Metaverse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.00%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence services. In addition, the company offers application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. Aurora Mobile Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

