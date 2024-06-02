Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $13.80 billion and approximately $237.06 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $35.11 or 0.00051781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,469,993 coins and its circulating supply is 393,123,623 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

