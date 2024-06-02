Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires 1,400 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 699,864 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after acquiring an additional 543,010 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,213,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.32. 159,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,483. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

