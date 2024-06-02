Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Increases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $31.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $538.48. 4,148,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34. The company has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $524.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.24.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

