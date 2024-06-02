Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Purchases Shares of 566,910 Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 566,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,000. Telefônica Brasil comprises about 0.8% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after buying an additional 532,794 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 302,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 119,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 3.5 %

Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,373. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Telefônica Brasil

About Telefônica Brasil

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.