Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 83,937 Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. reduced its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,937 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRS. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,223,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 189,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:IRS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 288,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.33. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.11%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

