Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes $2.04 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,843. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

