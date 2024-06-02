Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes $2.80 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $529.96. 3,933,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The company has a market cap of $457.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $535.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.88.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
