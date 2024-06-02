Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 155.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,803 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,972,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,551,000 after buying an additional 442,005 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,910,000 after buying an additional 429,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after buying an additional 327,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.94.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

